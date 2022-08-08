





Still little known to the population, the voluntary delivery of newborn children for adoption is a legal procedure, provided for in the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA), created to offer an alternative to simple abandonment or even irregular adoption schemes.

The theme gained prominence after actress Klara Castanho, 21, revealed last month in social network, adhered to the procedure after been a victim of rape. The case was publicized by social columnists.

The law, however, guarantees total secrecy to the pregnant woman who makes the voluntary delivery, including secrecy about the child’s own birth. The idea is to protect the pregnant woman who is unable or unwilling to keep the baby, ensuring that she will not be held responsible later.

When expressing in any public hospital, service center, guardianship council or other institution of the child protection system the desire to make the delivery, the pregnant woman must be referred to the Judiciary. Everything must be supervised by a Childhood Court and accompanied by the Public Ministry.

The legislation provides that, in these cases, the woman must be assisted by a multidisciplinary technical team, composed of professionals from social assistance and psychology. The team will produce an opinion for the judge, who, in a hearing with the pregnant woman, will have the final word on the delivery.

If everyone agrees, the child is referred for immediate care by a suitable family, which is registered in the National Adoption and Shelter System (SNA). The birth mother has ten days to express regret. After that period, she loses her family rights over the child.

The entire procedure was inserted in the ECA by Law 13.509/2017. This week, the National Council of Justice (CNJ) reported that it is in the final stages of drafting a rule aimed at further detailing the procedures for voluntary surrender within the courts of Justice.

According to SNA data, demand for the mechanism has grown in recent years. In 2020, 1,012 voluntary deliveries were registered in the country, a number that rose to 1,238 in 2021. This year, 484 children were received for adoption so far.

Registering someone else’s child as your own, assigning someone else’s birth as your own or hiding a child so that it is not registered are crimes provided for in the Penal Code, with a penalty of two to six years of imprisonment.

It is also a crime to promise or effect the delivery of a child against payment or reward, with a foreseen penalty of one to four years of imprisonment, plus a fine. The same penalty applies to whoever receives the minor. The abandonment of an incapable person and a newborn is also a crime provided for in the Penal Code.







