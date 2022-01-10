Earlier this month, the National Traffic Council (Contran) determined that the process to obtain a traffic license must be completed within 12 months. Those who had an active process until December 31, 2021, have until the same date in 2022 to complete the procedure.

The decision changed the current rule. Deadlines have been suspended due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The requirements to obtain the National Driver’s License (CNH) remain the same. The interested party should look for the Department of Transit (Detran) of their state. The candidate must perform physical and psychological aptitude tests and theoretical classes lasting 45 class hours, followed by a test.

The traffic authority also requires a practical driving course with at least 20 hours/class for both category A (motorcycle) and category B (car). After all these steps, the candidate takes the practical test.

It is necessary to pay attention to the rules of each unit of the Federation. In the Federal District, for example, a resolution determined that people with an expired license since June 2020 complete the renewal by the 31st of this month.

In São Paulo, in November 2021 a new schedule for renewal, after a period with suspended deadlines in order to avoid agglomeration and reduce the impacts of covid-19.

The license is obtained according to five categories, divided according to the vehicle profile, the number of wheels and the transport capacity of each car, according to the Brazilian Traffic Code (Law No 9,503, of 1997):

I – Category A – two- or three-wheel motor vehicle;

II – Category B – motor vehicle, not covered by category A, with a weight not exceeding 3.5 tons and with up to eight seats, other than the driver’s;

III – Category C – vehicle used to transport cargo weighing more than 3.5 tons;

IV – Category D – vehicle used to transport passengers with a capacity greater than eight seats, excluding the driver’s seat;

V – Category E – combination of vehicles in which the tractor unit fits into categories B, C or D and with other units such as a trailer, semi-trailer, trailer with at least 6 tons and with a capacity greater than eight seats.

To obtain a license in category D, it is mandatory to be at least 21 years old, at least two years in category B and one year in category C. To obtain authorization in category E, it is required to have been in category C for at least one year. requirement to take a driving training course at risk.

According to the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB), driving with an expired license for more than 30 days constitutes a very serious infraction and generates a fine of R$ 293.47 and seven points on the driver’s license.

Renovation

Renewal must be carried out when the CNH expires. The validity of the CNH for those who take the document is now ten years for people up to 50 years old, a period changed by the new version of the Brazilian Traffic Code that came into force in 2021.

For drivers aged between 50 and 70, the renewal term has also been extended to five years. For people over 70, you need to update your driver’s license every three years.

Also under the new code, state traffic authorities are required to communicate electronically to the driver 30 days before the expiration of their CNH. The interested party must contact the state department of transit and comply with their requirements, which usually involve fees and updating data.

To carry out the procedure, it is necessary to pay off the existing debts in relation to the driver or his vehicle. Every ten years it will be necessary to carry out new physical and mental aptitude exams, generally carried out by clinics associated with each Detran.

Drivers in categories C, D and E, which include larger vehicles such as trucks and buses, are also required to undergo a toxicological test. According to the Traffic Code, the purpose of the test is to identify “the consumption of psychoactive substances that demonstrably compromise the ability to drive and must have a minimum detection of 90 (ninety) days”.

