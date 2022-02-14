Resumed this Monday (14), the Central Bank (BC) system that allows the consultation of forgotten values ​​​​in banks and other financial institutions works at a new address. Called System of Values ​​Receivable (SVR), the tool will start to work in the site valorareceber.bcb.gov.brin an environment unrelated to the Registrato System, which hosted the service in the first days of operation.

To avoid excess demand, which brought down the site of the Central Bank in the previous version of the system, the consultation can only be done by those who have an account in the Portal gov.br, which provides access to digital public services. Registering for an account is free and can be done at area Login from Gov.br or through the Gov.br app, available to users of mobile devices on Android and iOS systems.

There are three levels of login on the Gov.br Portal: bronze, silver or gold. They vary depending on the level of security and the complexity of the requested public service. To redeem money forgotten in financial institutions, a silver or gold level will be required. THE Login of the Registrato system, used in the first phase of the service, can no longer be used in the SVR.

The silver level allows access with Login unique to most of the 3,583 fully digitized public services offered by the Gov.br Portal and guarantees full access to the Gov.br application. With high security, this level can be obtained by comparing the photo taken in the application with the images from the base of the National Driver’s License.

Another way to activate the silver level is by validating the personal data of those who have an account at one of the six banks affiliated to Portal Gov.br: Banco do Brasil, Banrisul, Bradesco, BRB, Caixa Econômica Federal, Santander and Sicoob.

procedures

The process of receiving the money consists of two steps. In the first one, the citizen will make a consultation in the site valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. Simply enter the number of the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) or the National Legal Entity Registry (CNPJ) number to check any amounts forgotten in banks and other types of financial institutions. This step dispenses with the Login from the Gov.br Portal and can be done at any time, starting today.

In case of verification of amounts to be withdrawn, the SVR informs the date for the user to re-enter the system. In this second step, you will need to enter the Login from the Gov.br account to verify the amount receivable and request the transfer of the money. It will be up to the citizen to choose the form of transfer, which can be done by Pix. If the user does not indicate a Pix key, the chosen financial institution may contact the account holder to make the transfer.

Deadline

The BC explained that amounts forgotten in banks will only be returned from March 7. If the citizen misses the informed date, he must start the process from scratch, repeating the query in the site and waiting for the system to inform a new date for the return.

guidelines

To avoid fraud, the Central Bank informs that the only site available is valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. Citizens should be careful not to enter different pages. The agency also clarified that it will not contact any user, nor will it send links by SMS, Whatsapp, Telegram or email to confirm personal data or handle amounts receivable.

The only situation in which there will be contact with the account holder will be if the transfer cannot be made by Pix, but the communication will be made by the institution holding the money, without any request for confirmation of data or passwords.

Finally, the BC clarifies that the process of recovering forgotten values ​​is free of charge. The user must never make any payment to check the amount to be received or to withdraw the money. Any such request constitutes a coup.

