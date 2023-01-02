Almost 3 million duly licensed drivers have already authorized the inclusion of their names in the National Positive Drivers’ Registry (RNPC). According to the Ministry of Infrastructure (Minfra), among the 2.994 million people who, by November 22, had already allowed the insertion of their data in the so-called Positive Register, 519,235 thousand remained inactive for not meeting one or more requirements of Article nº 268 -A do Brazilian Traffic Code.

Created to make the population aware of safety and responsibility in the road system, registration has been available since last September 22nd – and active since October 13th. To allow the inclusion of his name, the driver who has not committed any traffic violation over the previous 12 months must download the application Digital Traffic Card (CDT) or access the Service Portal of the National Traffic Secretariat (Senatran).

Related news:

As a reward for respecting traffic laws, the driver can receive benefits from companies and public bodies that are partners in the initiative. Perks can be discounts or fee waivers; advantages in leasing vehicles and taking out insurance; as well as toll and parking fees, among others.

In return, the initiative’s public and private partners receive the “Partner of the Good Driver” stamp, which they can display on products and advertising campaigns.

Companies and public bodies interested in joining the initiative must fill out the form available on the Senatran Services Portal, informing the advantages offered.

Anyone with a gov.br account can check whether the holder of a certain National Driver’s License (CNH) is a good driver, provided that he has authorized the inclusion of his data in the Positive Register.

A list of participants in the initiative and the benefits granted is available at senatran portal.