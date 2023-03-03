Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Triumph Studios have opened the reservations Of Age of Wonders 4 simultaneously publishing a new trailer. Those who pre-order the game will receive the following bonus items:

Ruler Aric Rex

Lion’s Plate Armor Set

Crown of Athlan

Imperial hood

They currently exist two editions bookable Age of Wonders 4: the standard one, from € 49.99, and the Premium one, from € 89.99 which includes the base game, the first expansion pass and some unlockable items.

Paradox has already also revealed the names of DLCs included in the Expansion Pass, which will also be purchasable separately: Dragon Dawn (€9.99), Eldritch Realms (€19.99), Empires & Ashes (€19.99) and Prima Fury (€9.99). The contents of the DLCs have not yet been explained.

The trailer of his introduces to the history which will be told in the game and show some short gameplay sequences. It also reminds us that Age of Wonders 4 will be available starting May 2, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X and S and PS5. At the end of the video, the exclusive contents are also shown for those who book the game.

Rule the fantasy realm of your dreams in Age of Wonders 4! Explore all new magical worlds in the famous mix of strategy 4X and Age of Wonders turn-based tactical combat. Control a faction that grows and evolves as you expand your empire with each turn.

The award-winning strategy series by Triumph Studios has entered a new era, taking the iconic empire-building, role-playing, and battles to the next level. The new system, focused on narrative events and realm customization, offers an infinitely replayable experience, where each game adds a new chapter to your ever-expanding saga.

The mighty Witch-kings have returned to the realms to rule as gods among mortals. Find and master magical Tomes to evolve your people and prepare for an epic battle that will determine the ages to come.