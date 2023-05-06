Currently the reviews on Age of Wonders 4 of user reviews posted on Steam I am very positive. That is, as many as 83% are in favor of the game, which evidently only had minor problems at launch, immediately resolved by the developers.

If you recall, at the time of its release Age of Wonders 4 had received many negative reviews, which were about half of the total, due to some problems starting the game. Triumph Studios however, he managed to solve them in record time, overturning the judgments on the game, which was thus able to demonstrate all its value. Since we had reported the criticisms received of the game, it is only fair to also acknowledge the efforts made by the post-launch developers.

By comparison, the much criticized The Last of Us Part I has not yet managed to return to the positive, despite the large number of patches published by Naughty Dog. The same goes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which, despite the patches, still has major problems on PC.

Of Age of Wonders 4 it is also fair to point out how it is the best seller on Steam for days among the premium titles. Not considering hardware and free-to-play, it is first in the global ranking, just above Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Not bad for a fantasy 4X strategy mixed with an RPG.