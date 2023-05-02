Paradox Interactive has announced the availability for PC, Xbox Series X and PS5 of the strategic 4X mixed with an RPG Age of Wonders 4. Unfortunately, some major problems must be reported PC versionwhich seems to even have difficulty starting up, at least according to most of the negative reviews published on Steam (currently 47% of the more than 110 received), in which users report that they are unable to pass the introductory movie or have difficulty to play.

Too bad, because Age of Wonders 4 has received excellent reviews from critics, as evidenced by the trailer with the press quotes that you can see below.

In short, it seems that the Triumph Studios title is just the umpteenth case of a sub-standard launch on PC, as can be read in some reviews such as Hisoka Juice’s (which we take as a model): “Currently the game is not playable. I have a really strong PC and I don’t get more than 2FPS. I can barely get into a game and when I do I can’t play. DO NOT BUY. Hope the issues are resolved.”

We hope so too, also because staining a similar game with prolonged technical problems would really be a crime.