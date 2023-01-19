Age of Wonders 4 has been announced officially with a presentation trailer: the new chapter of the fantasy-setting strategy will arrive on May 2, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The presentation trailer visible below shows something of the game and announces its release datewhich is not very far.

Developed by Triumph Studios and published by Paradox Interactive, Age of Wonders 4 is another chapter of the particular strategic with a fantasy setting, which sees us return to the helm of an empire between economic, political and military management of our own faction.

Age Of Wonders 4 offers the usual mix of the series but in a more technologically advanced form and with some novelties also on the gameplay front. You base, it’s a mix between it classic 4X-style strategy and turn-based strategic combat.

Powerful rulers with magical abilities have returned to the realm to stand out as gods among mortals, but against these we will have to try to defend our faction and make it progress, also by conquering the magical tomes capable of guaranteeing further evolutionary steps for the population.

Age Of Wonders 4 aims to provide a hybrid gameplay between 4X strategy and RPG, in which you find yourself both managing a kingdom in different aspects ranging from economy to politics, and controlling the armies in a turn-based tactical combat system , all immersed in a particular atmosphere that is inspired by classic fantasy and also with a rather developed narrative.