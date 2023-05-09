In just four days, Age of Wonders 4 He managed to sell more than 250,000 copies. The announcement of the game’s success was made by the publisher Paradox Interactive and the development studio Triumph Studio, who underlined that it is the fastest selling title in the series.

Consider that Age of Wonders 4 launched on May 2, 2023 and that it is a 4x mixed RPG, so not really a genre that appeals to the masses. Sales have been made up pc, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Unfortunately, the data of the different platforms has not been exploded, even if we imagine that most of the sales were made on PC, the platform of choice for the genre.

The official press release with the announcement also reserved space for the first expansion, Dragon Dawnscheduled for summer 2023. It will be purchasable individually or as part of the expansion pass, included in the Premium Edition of the game.

For more information on Age of Wonders 4, read our review, where we wrote:

“Age of Wonders 4 is a very interesting 4X that lays a solid foundation to be expanded in the coming months. Everything works as it should, the various systems are well integrated in the fantasy structure with the RPG splash of the series. An interface a bit ‘ more fluid would have allowed a more enjoyable experience especially on consoles, but also in this way the production of Triumph manages to entertain. A little more variety in the fights, in the role-playing part and in diplomacy would have allowed the game to stand out among competitors, but we have a feeling these will be the focus of future expansions.”