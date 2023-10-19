Konami presents the new booster set for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG)that is to say Age of the Sovereign, celebrating the game’s 25th anniversary. This set features 25 cards available as Quarter-Century Secret Rares, including a special card available only as Secret Rare Quarter of Century. More details below.

COLLECT 25 RARE QUARTER-CENTURY SECRETS WITH THE NEW BOOSTER SET FOR YU-GI-OH! TRADING CARD GAME

Age of the Ruler available now!

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) presents the new booster set Age of the Sovereign, available now, in Europe and Oceania, for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG).

Age of the Sovereign offers Duelists the chance to obtain the unmissable rarity of the moment: the Quarter Century Secret Rare. The Quarter Century Secret Rare cards are embellished with holographic printing, gold foil names and 25th Anniversary watermark – and can only be collected during the 25th anniversary celebration period.

To celebrate 25 years of the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game, Age of the Sovereign features 25 cards available as Quarter-Century Secret Rares, including one special card available only as a Quarter-Century Secret Rare…

With 101 cards in total, of which 100 are new, Age of the Sovereign is packed with new support for dozens of different Decks. From “High King Wizard Gate” to “Mannadium”, from “Odd-Eyes Rebellion Xyz Dragon” to “Ogdoadic Call”, all your favorite themes will benefit from this set. For example, fans of the game’s Egyptian roots will be able to discover four new monsters created in the image and likeness of “Horus”. The booster set also offers the possibility of unlocking new strategies, giving players the opportunity to develop their own Dueling tactics.

The booster set Age of the Sovereign includes: 50 Common Cards, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares and 10 Secret Rares. 24 of these Cards are also available as Quarter-Century Secret Rares and 1 special Card is only available as a Quarter-Century Secret Rare.

Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME it is present all over the world, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages.

