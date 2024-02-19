It's almost time now presentation Of Age of Mythology Retoldwhich will be shown with a video within the event extended to the Age of Empires series, scheduled for this week and precisely for February 23, 2024.
On that date theNew Year New Age eventwhich celebrates a 2024 marked by the series of strategic games from Microsoft and which, for the occasion, will also show something from Age of Mythology Retold, or the remaster of the 2002 classic, long awaited by fans and finally arriving in a modernized form.
To be precise, the New Year New Age event will be held on Friday, February 23 at 7pm according to Italian time, through a video published on YouTube and Microsoft Xbox social channels which will show various new features regarding strategic games with historical and pseudo-historical settings.
Various updates on the “Age of” series
As well as a new presentation video on Age of Mythology Retold, which may show something more detailed about the gameplay and the new look applied to the classic, new features on Age of Empires will also be presented on the same occasion.
In particular, there will be space for Age of Empires Mobile, the chapter for iOS and Android platforms of the series, as well as news on the upcoming DLC of Age of Empires III Definitive Edition, but not only that, according to what was reported in a message yet rather vague.
Recall that Age of Mythology Retold was announced with a trailer in October 2022 and on this occasion it should finally be shown in more depth, after a long wait.
#Age #Mythology #Retold #shown #week #date #time #video
Leave a Reply