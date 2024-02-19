It's almost time now presentation Of Age of Mythology Retoldwhich will be shown with a video within the event extended to the Age of Empires series, scheduled for this week and precisely for February 23, 2024.

On that date theNew Year New Age eventwhich celebrates a 2024 marked by the series of strategic games from Microsoft and which, for the occasion, will also show something from Age of Mythology Retold, or the remaster of the 2002 classic, long awaited by fans and finally arriving in a modernized form.

To be precise, the New Year New Age event will be held on Friday, February 23 at 7pm according to Italian time, through a video published on YouTube and Microsoft Xbox social channels which will show various new features regarding strategic games with historical and pseudo-historical settings.