Age of Mythology: Retold has received positive reviews from the international press

Today the embargo on reviews ended Age of Mythology: Retold and so we can get an idea of ​​how the remake for PC and Xbox of the popular 2002 strategy game was received. For the moment the verdict is positive, with generally high grades that we reward the work done by World’s Edge.

The game features an updated graphics department that offers completely redone and detailed character and building models. There are also a series of changes related to the controls and interface, the rearranged soundtrack and gameplay changes.