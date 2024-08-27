Age of Mythology: Retold has received positive reviews from the international press

Today the embargo on reviews ended Age of Mythology: Retold and so we can get an idea of how the remake for PC and Xbox of the popular 2002 strategy game was received. For the moment the verdict is positive, with generally high grades that we reward the work done by World’s Edge.
The game features an updated graphics department that offers completely redone and detailed character and building models. There are also a series of changes related to the controls and interface, the rearranged soundtrack and gameplay changes.
International press reviews
Before reviewing the scores assigned by the international press, if you haven’t already done so, we suggest you read our review of Age of Mythology: Retold that we published a few hours ago.
- CGMagazine – 95
-
Gaming Trends – 90
-
Windos Central – 90
-
Voxels – 85
-
Multiplayer.it – 85
-
COGconnected – 82
-
Dot Esports – 80
-
GamesHub – 80
-
Gameractor UK – 80
-
Sector.sk – 80
-
IGN Spain – 80
-
Hardcore Gamer – 70
-
Shacknews – 70
At the moment Age of Mythology: Retold boasts a average of 82 on Metacritic and 80 on Open Critica sign that the press generally appreciated the work done to give new life to this strategy game, thanks to new accessibility features and changes that improve the gaming experience, while retaining the depth and spirit of the original, net of some bugs and problems related to pathing and collisions.
