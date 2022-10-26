Age of Mythology is about to get its Definitive Edition with Age of Mythology Retold. Released in 2002, Age of Mythology brought a version of the classic Age of Empires formula, featuring playable cultures based on Greek, Egyptian and Norse mythology.

Players could create mythic units by spending a new resource called “favor”, which was earned by praying or honoring a favorite god. New Atlantean and Chinese cultures were added in subsequent expansions, as was the ability to summon huge and destructive Titans.

Age of Mythology got a reissue of the extended edition in 2014 that added a number of updates including support for Twitch and some graphical improvements, but now the definitive edition that the three core Age of Empire games have is coming. already received.

“We know that the Age of Mythology community was hoping for a definitive edition and we will publish it“reads the blog post about the announcement.”We are working hard to bring you the glory of the original game with updated graphics, features and more“.

Meanwhile Microsoft announced Age of Empires 2 and 4 for consoles.

Source: VG247