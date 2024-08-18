As in the main series, the game will allow us to build our empire and make our civilization prosper, impersonating one of dozens of leaders such as Barbarossa, Darius the Great, Hammurabi, Joan of Arc and Leonidas I each with very specific individual characteristics and synergies to exploit to defeat their opponents.

Microsoft and developers World’s Edge and TiMi Studio have announced the release date with a trailer Age of Empires Mobile . The spin-off created specifically for Android and iOS devices will be available starting from October 17, 2024 .

Like the classic series, but on mobile

The classic mechanics of the series are not missing with immersive, interactive, weather-driven battlefieldsall adapted and perfected for the touch controls of mobile devices.

“We expect players to confuse, deceive and surprise their enemies through the realistic and immersive medieval-themed gameplay of Age of Empires Mobile,” said TiMi Studios team leader and studio general manager Brayden Fan. “We’ve already seen alliances form and fall apart during our months-long playtest. Throughout, players have demonstrated strategic acumen, skilled teamwork and passion in a whole new way to experience Age of Empires.”

If you’re interested, pre-registrations for Age of Empires Mobile have been open for a while now. You can sign up at here for the Android version on Google Play Store and from here for iOS via the App Store. Depending on the number of players who sign up at launch, all users will receive various rewards, including the Hero Cleopatra VII.