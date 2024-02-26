First details have emerged from Age of Empires Mobile, a new version of the classic strategy game set for release later this year on smartphones.

The game is being developed jointly by TiMi Studio Group (Call of Duty Mobile, Pokémon Unite) and the Xbox Games Studio World's Edge (Age of Empires 4).

The aim is to bring the classic gameplay of the original PC series to mobile with simplified, optimized controls. You can check out a trailer below.



Age of Empires Mobile – Gameplay Trailer on New Year New Age Livestream





As mentioned in a developer diary video Along with the new trailer, multiplayer is a better aspect of this version. It will include all-new siege battle gameplay with global players uniting – and competing – online.

Players will be able to build teams with multiple historical figures, allowing strategy during both PvP and PvE play.

For those who prefer single-player, an empire can be built and expanded independently, plus there are dungeons to be explored. And it includes classic elements like resource gathering, base building, and iconic music and sound effects.

“We're excited for even more players around the world to experience the magic of Age of Empires with the upcoming launch of Age of Empires Mobile,” said Earnest Yuen, senior director of production at World's Edge. “Combining the strategy games expertise and rich heritage of World's Edge with TiMi's excellence in mobile gaming, we're building a brand-new way for players around the world to join the Age of Empires universe.”

TiMi is a subsidiary of Tencent and is known for its high quality mobile games.

“We grew up playing Age of Empires on our PCs and believe we can offer a new but similarly exciting experience for mobile players with Age of Empires Mobile,” said Brayden Fan, a general manager for TiMi. “Players all over the world can build massive empires, form alliances, and fight against each other to prove who is the best.”

The game will soon be ready for playtesting ahead of its official launch later this year. It's already available to pre-register on the Google Play store.

World's Edge previously developed Age of Empires 4, which was praised for its “sweet simplicity and bottomless depth” in our review.