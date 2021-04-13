Microsoft released a new trailer with the gameplay (gameplay) than expected Age of Empires IV, which will be released on PC in the spring of this year. The saga has not released a game for 16 years.

It is a video captured with the game’s graphics engine showing some landscapes, combats, the title interface and various playable elements.

With the event Age of Empires: Fan Preview Recap background, in which they also gave new details of this fourth installment and showed several videos of combats and civilizations, Microsoft showed together with Relic the making of of the game.

Age of Empires IV preserves the classic essence of this saga of real-time strategy born in 1997, although it also includes many improvements that adapt it to the new times. This title will include various civilizations such as the Hindu, Mongolian and English, among others, spread over various historical periods.

The new game from Relic Entertainment, distributed by Xbox Game Studios, will allow users to compete in online games or enjoy solo modes with campaigns set in great battles.

Age of Empires IV will be released in what would be spring in these latitudes and will be playable in Pc via Steam, the store of Microsoft and the Xbox Game Pass.

What do we know about the game

Age of Empires IV. Photo Microsoft

Middle Ages

Age of Empires IV returns, as it became known this weekend, to the Middle Ages, that is, the same time that the second installment centered.

Will be four campaigns with historical events , and the first announced is the English conquest of Normandy.

According to the game’s head of narrative, Philippe Boull, “From a historical perspective, the Middle Ages is an incredibly rich time to delve into. (…) Many people today do not understand how much of our current life is based on what happened in those periods, not only in Europe, but throughout the world. “

Civilizations

In the same way, from Relic they told that there will be 8 civilizations, of which China, England, Mongolia and the Sultanate of Delhi have been revealed so far.

Of the four that remain to be announced, it has already been anticipated that not all will be part of Europe and Asia, so let’s not rule out African or American empires entering conflict.

Each of these civilizations will be different from each other: they will have different ways of moving and attacking, as well as managing resources, that is, there will not be eight civilizations cloning each other with mere aesthetic changes or the number of units.

Each of them will be handled differently and will require the player to adapt to their peculiarities.

An example that the team gave was that of the Mongols: being a nomadic empire, all cities can move from one place to another. It’s what the team calls “asymmetry of civilizations”, or rather “semi asymmetry”, because they will share some units.

In any case, they say in Relic, “starting with eight civilizations is already a pretty big effort, but from there we will expand the armies.”

That is, following the custom in the franchise, future expansions of the game could bring with them new civilizations to play with.

Game mechanics

Age of Empires IV. Photo Microsoft

It’s a Age of Empires classic, but adapted to the new times, although there are still a multitude of details to be known, as the number of troops that can be handled.

The videos that we have seen so far and the figures that are handled in multiplayer suggest much larger scale battles than experienced so far in other games in the series.

Some classic mechanics, such as the triangles of forces and vulnerabilities in combat, are still present but adapted, as the team does not deny, to attract players not seasoned in the genre.

Other options that the game has presented are ambushes, with which some armies can surprise others by hiding; or sieges, which will serve to weaken walled settlements.

They were also mentioned urban battles, which suggests that the cities will have a colossal size.

Historical figures

There will be characters but raised differently from other installments, such as the second and its historical characters, or the third, with anonymous characters but involved in historical events.

Here was the example of the only campaign that has been talked about, the Norman. It starts with William the Conqueror in the battle of Hastings, and the successive campaigns will allow him to play with his children, Henry I and Robert Curtshose, and their children’s children, leading to the founding of England.

Relic wants the campaigns to be very humane, and the three hours of video putting the player in position in each campaign will help.

Graphics

Age of Empires IV. Photo Microsoft

Relic stayed true to the classic aesthetics of the game, which could translate into little visual spectacularity, but it is in the details that the enormous work of the company is reflected.

For example, the scenarios will be at first semi-hidden in mist, as corresponds to the Middle Ages where everything is to be discovered, but as empires grow, they will gain in clarity and color.

On the other hand, the accent of realism was placed on lighting and fluidity, leaving the troops in the background.

They do it to avoid what they called “cognitive overload”, that is to say, that an excess of graphic detail in the characters prevents the player from concentrating on the great movements and mass fights.

Multiplayer

From the beginning it was designed with four versus four in mind. Here, figures were given: 200 troops for each army, that is, a total of 1600 in four against four.

SL