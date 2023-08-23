Something that still had no answer was the release date of the acclaimed Age of Empires IV, which arrived at the time for platforms that were only limited to the weight, leaving the promise of its landing on consoles on the air Xbox. Fortunately, today we already have good news regarding this specific version.

on the stage of Gamescom 2023it has been confirmed that this video game can be tested in Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S as soon as the opening conference ends, so players who already want to play will be able to do so almost instantly. And this represents another step in the saga to make its way into domestic appliances.

Something that should also be mentioned is the fact that it will be available in GamePass just as he arrives at the store Xboxso those who have the service will not have to spend additional money to enter the RTS genre.

Remember that past deliveries are also available on console.

