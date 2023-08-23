













TOGe of Empires IV will now come reimagined for Xbox, its gameplay revealed that it will now have automated tools. There will be new ways to organize the troops and there were even four campaigns that will allow you to relive history.

TOGe of Empires IV invites you to remake history and make it your own. The videogame will have a new anniversary edition. And it’s available as of this moment on Xbox Game Pass. It’s also coming to Steam on PC.

This new version of the popular strategy game is adapted to Microsoft consoles. Relic Entertainment, l.launched its original installment in 2021 exclusively for PC.

The new version contains more options for customization, thanks to past player suggestions..

Again you will be able to lead troops on land and sea, there will be more than 35 missions that cover more than 500 years of history, from the High Middle Ages to the Renaissance. You will be able to focus on the most interesting characters in the history of both the West and the East, from Genghis Khan to Jeanne D’arc.

On the other hand, the multiplayer mode allows you to compete and cooperate, also invites you to observe carefully to create more specific strategies. A’s multiplayerGe of Empires IV allows you up to seven players in PVP and PVE modes.

How much will the new version of Age of Empires IV cost for PC?

At the moment Age of Empires 25th Anniversary Collection is 25% off on Steam and costs 1,646 MXN.

Age of Empires IV: Digital Deluxe Edition costs 570 MXN.

Buying Age of Empires IV is around 430 MXN.

