Age of Empires IV could be in testing for Xbox consoles according to new rumors. The console version title would have been discovered on the official Xbox store.

As discovered by a Twitter account, the Microsoft Store would have a listing for Age of Empires IV with a codename. This list refers specifically to Xbox consoles, suggesting that perhaps the publisher is looking to bring the blockbuster title to consoles.

The app is available for internal testing on the Xbox Insider Hub. Is called “XIP_CAR_JANUARY_2022“where CAR is short for Cardinal. This was the code name of Age of Empires IV previously.

XIP_CAR_JANUARY_2022 (aka CARDINAL_JANUARY_2022) now available for internal testing in the Xbox insider Hub – Lumia updates (@ALumia_Italia) January 8, 2022

Age of Empires IV is available on Steam as well as the Windows Store. The game launched on day one on Xbox Game Pass just like Microsoft Flight Simulator, which was later ported to Xbox consoles.

