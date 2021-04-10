Today was held the event dedicated to Age of Empires IV and the future that awaits the well-known Microsoft saga, which will finally launch its new installment very soon. Thanks to Xbox we have been able to access a previous event together with several developers from Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge, the studio in charge of controlling the development of the Age of Empires saga and interacting with fans and yes, Age of Empires IV confirms its release window finally.

Throughout this event, which lasts about 30 minutes, and that you can find in this same post, Age of Empires IV developers have shown us what to expect from the new game of the historical saga. Starting with the different factions that we will run into in the campaign, ranging from the Norman conquest to a dark time in which the sultanate and the English face in epic battles or the war between Mongols and Chinese.

Along with these times and battles, new civilizations were announced, such as the Delhi Sultanate, the Chinese and the Mongols. And beware, because there will not only be land battles, Age of Empires IV will also take us out to sea in impressive naval battles.

The Graphic aspect of Age of Empires IV has also been a highlight and it is that its creators have wanted to create something modern and with graphics that feel current, but at the same time with the aesthetics that the Age of Empires saga has made so dear. To close the event, it was announced that the game will be released at the end of this 2021 on PC and that it would be available on the first day on Xbox Game Pass PC. Additionally, it will be announced very soon when users will be able to sign up for a closed beta of Age of Empires IV.

Everything we know about Age of Empires 4 to date

Is Age of Empires IV coming to Xbox?

Later, those attending the event were able to chat with the developers, where from SomosXbox we asked about the possibility of being able to play these titles on an Xbox console, either one of the Definitive Editions of the original trilogy or Age of Empires IV itself. Unfortunately we got no response any to our question.

As for the rest that was commented in the talk, highlighted the passion that the Relic team has, as well as the World’s Edge, where you can certainly tell that they love the Age of Empires franchise and their fans, since at all times they commented that they have them as the center of everything, where their opinions and feedback are vital.

The developers of Age of Empires IV have worked hard to make the game a place that fans feel like new, but at the same time reminds them of everything they love about Age of Empires. Zach Schläppi, Art Director of Age of Empires IV, commented that many of the color palettes used are based on those of the original Age of Empires, for example.

Adam Isgreen, creative director of the franchise, confirmed that at the launch of Age of Empires IV there will be up to 8 civilizations available, of which we already know a few. So, after this first sample of what Age of Empires IV can offer, we only have to wait a few months, since Age of Empires IV will launch in late 2021 on PC via Steam, Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass.

Ah, one last detail. If you are fans of Age of Mythology perhaps soon World’s Edge will give you good news, since its developers told us