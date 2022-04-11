The saga of Age of Empires has always been a great reference in its genre, managing to fascinate thousands of players with each chapter. On October 28 last year, it was launched Age of Empires IVwith the game that has revolutionized graphics and gameplay compared to its predecessors.

A few months ago there was talk of his potential arrival on Xbox One and Xbox Series X, with an interview done at the time with the developers in which they claimed to be working to design a version of the game on console. Adapting a game designed to be played with a keyboard and mouse is not easy at all: but now according to some clues it seems that something is moving.

In a recent update on the game’s Store page, new tags have been added and the description for Age of Empires IV has been changed, suggesting an Xbox version. Not only that, but previously, the Lumia Updates Twitter account had discovered a potential Xbox version of the game under the codename “Cardinal”.

Car = Cardinal = Age of Empires IV

For now, therefore, there are no official announcements: we just have to wait for news from reliable sources.

