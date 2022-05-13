Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is about to get a new expansion with Knights of the Mediterraneanwhich will introduce two new Mediterranean civilizations among those selectable in the strategic historical setting: Italians and Maltese.

Knights of the Mediterranean has the exit date set for May 26, 2022, so the release of this interesting addition to the game, which is already available in preorder, is just around the corner. “Get ready to take control of the Mediterranean with two exciting civilizations: the Italians and the Maltese, as well as a new addition of maps and some additional game modes,” reads the release from World’s Edge.

Within Knights of the Mediterranean we therefore find:

2 new civilizations: Italians and Maltese

30 new random maps

9 minor civilizations

8 historical maps

Diplomacy game mode

Tycoon game mode

Italy therefore becomes part of Age of Empires III, in a period in which this is still very composite, made up of a set of different countries and often at war with each other. Among the special cards of civilization we find the Marco Polo Team, the Venetian Arsenal, the Machiavellian ability and more.

Malta presents itself as a fort in the middle of the Mediterranean, focused on defending its space against numerous threats. The new expansion is therefore expected for May 26, 2022.