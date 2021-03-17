The last dates have been exciting for Xbox users, after the confirmation of the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft and the consequent arrival of titles from the North American company to Xbox Game Pass. Far from stopping, the news does not stop arriving. And it is that now it has been Age of Empires event confirmed for the month of April, as reported by journalist Jeff Grubb a couple of days ago. Now we know that the event will be called Age of Empire: Fan Preview and that will be held on April 10, as anticipated in the advance that you can see just below this text.
As you can see in the previously inserted trailer, Age of Empires: Fan Preview is presented as an event dedicated to fans of the legendary real-time strategy franchise. Be that as it may, the event will take place on Saturday, April 10, at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). At the moment the duration of the streaming has not been specified nor what will be shown in it, but fans of the saga originally created by the now-defunct Ensemble Studios have a few ideas in mind about what to expect.
Everything we know about Age of Empires 4 to date
From the GamingBolt portal they aim in several directions very clear: new details of Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition and, of course, know the release date of the long-awaited Age of Empires 4. Meanwhile, many are still hoping that the series lands on Xbox consoles as well, although there has been no clue about it. So, we will have to wait until next April to know all the details of what is to come from Age of Empires.
