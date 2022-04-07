The Relic roadmap already predicted a huge patch, although they will also follow this line for the second season.

The loving community RTS celebrated the arrival of Age of Empires IV, as it is already considered a return that lives up to expectations. The title developed by Relic was covered in glory in its first days on the market after surpassing other titles in the franchise with a very high number of concurrent players. However, the authors have not yet finished their work and intend to keep the user’s attention until the end, an objective that they have already advanced with a roadmap full of novelties for 2022.

The Qualifying Season will start on April 13After anticipating all this information, we can already say that Age of Empires IV has received its first massive update for this year. A patch that, as previously shared by Relic, kicks off the Season 1 with ranked matches, a beta editor, challenges for the most daring users, and a bunch of experience balance fixes.

Relic releases its own mods to explore different possibilities in gamesGoing into more detail, the patch notes they highlight everything learned in the tests carried out by Relic. After all, they have been essential in preparing for the Qualifying Season, which will start next April 13th, as well as all the elements that represent the users according to the victories achieved. This is in addition to the launch of a highly commented petition by the community: a global build queue that allows us to monitor all improvements and units in preparation at all times.

This update also marks the release of, as we have already mentioned, the Content Editor in beta phase. This not only introduces the possibility for players to share original ideas, but also adds mods created by Relic to explore new possibilities in games. In this way, several ‘in-house’ mods have been announced including new maps and game modes inspired by other installments of the franchise.

Update includes new Art of War challenge with Advanced CombatAfter listening to its players, Relic also expands the possibility of reconfigure the keys keyboard and mouse in his quest to maximize customization for each style of play. In this sense, the developer warns that they still have a lot of work ahead of them, but they already allow you to configure the keys Mouse 3, 4 and 5as well as assign other commands to buttons like Alt and Shift.

But if you are true Age of Empires IV experts, you will probably be interested in other options like the new art of war challenge with Advanced Combat. Relic invites us to refine our strategies At the same time we earn gold, so users have endless hours ahead of them to become the most imposing strategist in the title.

On the other hand, and as expected, the massive update also includes fixes in a large number of aspects, such as small changes in their maps and civilizations or changes in difficulty of six Campaign missions. Staying with this latest addition, Relic has reduced the number of units and adjusted the experience so that each of these games is slightly easier and, in some cases, shorter.

And there is still an icing on the cake: this is only the first major update planned by the developers, so more news is still expected for the Season 2. What is not known about, at least so far, is Relic’s intentions to bring this fourth installment to Xbox, although they have already said that would think about that possibility. Be that as it may, the experience has returned us to the foundations of what we know from Age of Empires, and in our analysis of Age of Empires IV we highlight all the elements that make this RTS a great game.

