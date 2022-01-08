Age of Empires 4 it could also come up shortly Xbox: According to some codes found on the Xbox Store, it seems that some users are testing the game internally.

In fact, it would not be a mystery: a few months ago Microsoft said that it was working on the console version of Age of Empires 4, but that it had to understand how to make the experience work on controller to avoid a cumbersome and uninspiring conversion.

Probably it is precisely in this sense that internal tests aim, and it is through this path that developers will be able to identify the best solutions to bring the excellent strategy also on consoles.

In the review of Age of Empires 4, our Francesco Serino wrote that the new chapter of the Microsoft franchise “is everything a fan of the series could wish for”.

In fact, we are talking about a title that “renews the formula without overdoing it and respecting the past, offers four unforgettable campaigns and is destined to conquer millions of players online.”