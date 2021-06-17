Age of Empires 4 was shown during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, where the developers announced the last two civilization which we will find at launch of the game: Holy Roman Empire and Russians.

Released on PC on October 28, Age of Empires 4 will provide us with a total of eight civilizations, including those already presented: the English, the Mongols, the Chinese, the Delhi Sultanate, the Abbasids and the French.

One of the most beloved real-time strategy games ever returns to its former glory with Age of Empires IV, placing you at the center of epic historical battles that have shaped the world.

Age of Empires 4, a naval fleet in action.

Age of Empires IV is a real-time strategy game evolved for a new generation, and brings with it innovative and traditional ways to expand your empire across vast landscapes with the stunning clarity of 4K.

Immerse yourself in history: the past is the prologue that transports you to a rich historical setting that includes 8 different civilizations from around the world, from the British to the Chinese, to the Sultanate of Delhi, on your journey to victory.

Build cities, manage resources and lead your troops in land and sea battles in 4 distinct campaigns with 35 missions spanning 500 years of history, from the Middle Ages to the Renaissance.

Choose your path to greatness with historical figures: experience the adventures of Joan of Arc in her fight against the British, or command the mighty Mongol troops as Genghis Khan sets out to conquer Asia.

The choice is yours and every decision you make will determine the outcome of the story.