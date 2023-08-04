If you are interested find this free version on Steam at this address , where if you want you can also buy the full game at the price of 19.99 euros. According to the official FAQ available on the Valve store, it will not be made available on the Microsoft Store.

Unexpectedly, one was launched on Steam free to play version Of Age of Empires 3 Ultimate Edition thanks to which it is possible to play some of the contents of the famous real-time strategy completely free of charge.

What content is included in the free-to-play version of Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition?

The free version of Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition allows you to command three of the sixteen civilizations present in the game in skirmish mode and multiplayer on eight different maps. Available factions will rotate over time. For example, the French, Russians and Iroquois are currently available, with the next change scheduled for August 18th.

It will also be possible to complete theAct I of the Blood, Ice and Steel campaign and have access to the Art of War tutorials, the Compendium and the Technology Tree. Also with the free-to-play version of Age of Empires 3 it will be possible to participate in the monthly global events to unlock new cosmetic rewards.

As mentioned above, online modes will be available. Players of the free-to-play version will be able to host games and play with other owners of the full version. However they will not be able to take part in classified matches.