A group of scientists studying the ants he used the Age of Empires 2 scenario editor as part of a study on the effects of battlefields during clashes between ants of different sizes and numbers during “wars”, publishing the results in PNAS, an authoritative scientific journal.
Scientists wanted to analyze the conflict between two ant species in Australia. The local meat ant – big, bold, the one we should be cheering for – went up against the invasive Argentine ant – small, annoying and everywhere – and lost despite its superior size.
The study is divided into different phases. In one of these, researchers created some scenarios in Age of Empires 2 in which the stronger units clash with the weaker and more numerous ones. When fighting outdoors, quantity wins; when the terrain is narrowed and made more complex, quality triumphs. Anyone who has played RTS knows that for better or worse it always works like this.
The ant battles, like Age of Empires 2 but not too much
Scientists have then recreated these scenarios with the ants themselves instead of the video game and they found more or less the same things. The problem with relating this to the real world, however, is that human presence is literally flattening numerous “battlefields” on which these ant wars take place, so the local meat ants get the worst of it.
The effects are not positive for meat ants but they aren’t even for peoplesince the “invading” species is more annoying than the local one and creates more problems.
