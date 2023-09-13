A group of scientists studying the ants he used the Age of Empires 2 scenario editor as part of a study on the effects of battlefields during clashes between ants of different sizes and numbers during “wars”, publishing the results in PNAS, an authoritative scientific journal.

Scientists wanted to analyze the conflict between two ant species in Australia. The local meat ant – big, bold, the one we should be cheering for – went up against the invasive Argentine ant – small, annoying and everywhere – and lost despite its superior size.

The study is divided into different phases. In one of these, researchers created some scenarios in Age of Empires 2 in which the stronger units clash with the weaker and more numerous ones. When fighting outdoors, quantity wins; when the terrain is narrowed and made more complex, quality triumphs. Anyone who has played RTS knows that for better or worse it always works like this.