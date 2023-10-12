Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Looks like it’s about to get a new one DLC titled The Mountain Royalsgiven that this title appeared, complete with a dedicated page, on the Microsoft Store through a leak that could be defined as “official”.

Until a few hours ago, on Microsoft Store there was an official page of this mysterious DLC The Mountain Royals that has not yet been announced for Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition. This is not the first time something like this has happened, considering that the store in question has already been the protagonist of various leaks in the past.

Microsoft then removed the page, or at least took it offline, but the existence of the product in question is very likely at this point, so we take it into serious consideration.