Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Looks like it’s about to get a new one DLC titled The Mountain Royalsgiven that this title appeared, complete with a dedicated page, on the Microsoft Store through a leak that could be defined as “official”.
Until a few hours ago, on Microsoft Store there was an official page of this mysterious DLC The Mountain Royals that has not yet been announced for Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition. This is not the first time something like this has happened, considering that the store in question has already been the protagonist of various leaks in the past.
Microsoft then removed the page, or at least took it offline, but the existence of the product in question is very likely at this point, so we take it into serious consideration.
Two new civilizations on the way
Based on what was visible from the page, Age of Empires 2: The Mountain Royals will soon be put on sale at the price of $14.99 and it is a new expansion for the famous strategic game with a historical setting.
In this case, the DLC contains two civilizations: i Georgians and Armenians, each with its own campaign and the usual characteristics including special units, buildings, strategic and cultural elements. At this point we are waiting for an official announcement in this regard.
#Age #Empires #Mountain #Royals #DLC #leaks #Microsoft #Store
Leave a Reply