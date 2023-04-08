Microsoft today announced the arrival of a new DLCs For Age of Empires 2 Ultimate Editionwhich is the remastered version of the great real-time strategy classic, entitled Return of Rome and with the release date set for May 16, 2023.

This is a particular case, in fact: the expansion in question was in fact originally released for the first Age of Empires, but this new version, rebuilt with the technical features applied to the remastered versions, is instead included in Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition.

The package in question was already part of the first Age of Empires: Definitive Edition and from May 16th, in essence, it will also be part of Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition. All of this is part of the ongoing celebrations for i 25 years of the series Age of Empires, evidently with various other initiatives planned.

The Return of Rome pack obviously focuses on Rome ancient and on its particular political, economic, social but above all military situation, with the addition of themed units and structures, as well as missions linked to this historical setting.

Meanwhile, Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition has also arrived on Xbox consoles with excellent results, so the addition should also be available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, in addition to PC.