Age of Empires 2 Ultimate Edition will land tomorrow, January 31, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Oneand apparently the adaptation operation was successful, according to what emerged from the first grades which are all very positive.

A confirmation of this you can have it from our review of Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition on Xbox published in these hours, in which we point out how the game is a well-studied adaptation on the Xbox controller. For the rest, let’s see the first votes that have emerged so far online for the game:

Multiplayer.it – ​​85

Generation Xbox – 92

Player2 – 91

Windows Central – 90

Sector.sk – 90

SomosXbox – 90

HobbiesConsolas – 87

DualShockers – 80

CGMagazine – 80

Areajugones – 80

As you can see, there are still not many magazines that have reviewed the game but in the meantime the trend is decidedly positive, with a provisional metascore of 87 out of only 10 reviews received on Metacritic.

The biggest challenge for a classic strategy game of this type is obviously the adaptation of the interface, which in this case has been done through a general redesign with radial controls. Recall that Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition will also be available on Xbox Game Pass within the games in late January and early February by subscription.