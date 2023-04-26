Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition: Return of Rome has been announced and is coming in the course of May, but in addition to the contents of the original DLC of the same name released for the first chapter he will also take with him all factions which were featured in the full game.

The particular case of the expansion of the first chapter which comes out instead for the remastered version of the second is therefore completed with further information, which make it an even larger package than previously thought, making it become a sort of mixed chapter between the features of the first and second Age of Empires.

With Return of Rome will therefore add 16 civilizations from the first Age of Empires and the Rose of Rome expansion, all added to the base content of Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition. In addition to these, the new Lac Viet civilization will also be added, unpublished.

The DLC then contains three new campaigns: Sargon of Akkad (with the Sumerians), Pyrrhus of Epirus (Macedonians) and Emperor Trajan (Romans). The new D3 mode will then be added which takes up the classic “twenty minutes no rush” option for the RTS, allowing for an already “launched” start with some boosts that can be obtained more easily before entering the heart of the action.

Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition: Return of Rome, announced a few weeks ago, has the release date set for May 16, 2023, and in addition to all of the above, it will also focus on ancient Rome and its particular political, economic , social but above all military, with the addition of themed units and structures, as well as missions related to this historical setting. The game has also recently arrived on Xbox.