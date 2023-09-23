It should also be said that Crian Soft maintains development thanks to Patreon , where it boasts more than one hundred and thirty supporters. In short, we are talking about an independent development studio that loves to do its things with a truly retro flavor for its target audience, disinterested in the screaming masses.

The Italian Crian Soft has announced the official release date of Age of Barbarians Chronicles in early access : November 15, 2023. It is an action role-playing game that strongly recalls the Barbarian series, a sequel to that Age of Barbarian which seems to have enjoyed good success on Steam.

Barbarians

For those interested, there is also a recent one trailer of Age of Barbarians Chronicles, which shows the game in action and introduces some of its characters.

In short, if you can’t wait to drive half-naked barbarians who beat up enemies like trains who seem to have come out of an 80s fantasy film inspired by Conan by Robert Ervin Howard, then you should really keep an eye on it.

There is also a poem which introduces the Age of Barbarians Chronicles. Let’s read it without any hesitation:

The world is old… old.

The stories that are about to be told are lost in the mists of time.

Two moons still shone in the sky and the world was prehistoric.

Only Atlan, the land of the created, brought with it glimmers of civilization.

But it was already too old, decadent and would soon disappear forever.

So let me tell you the memories of those ancestral times.

The chronicles of men and women who fought, prayed, loved and hated so that everything is not lost.

Let me tell you, The Chronicles of the Barbarians.