The Serbian naturalized German has the ideal characteristics for Inzaghi’s football, knows Serie A and has great room for growth

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

Inter have wanted Samadzic for some time because he has some characteristics that nobody has in the Nerazzurri halfback. From the first post-final meeting of the Champions League with the management, Inzaghi had made it known that he wanted one more midfielder, and of a certain quality, to improve the department after the departure of the free agent Gagliardini. Brozovic’s departure, sold because he by now had worn-out relationships with the club, was covered by the investment in Frattesi; Samardzic will complete the Nerazzurri chessboard even if at this moment the Piacenza coach would have preferred to have a goalkeeper and a center forward first.

ONLY LEFT-HANDED — The first consideration that played in Samardzic’s favour: there isn’t a “pure” left foot among the Nerazzurri central midfielders. Mkhitaryan uses them both interchangeably, but he is right-footed like Barella, Frattesi, Calhanoglu and Asllani. Samardzic, on the other hand, has a left-handed player who “sings”: to understand what he is capable of, look back at the goal he scored in a friendly match a few days ago, probably his last with the Udinese shirt (Saturday with Union Berlin is remained 90′ on the bench): ball touched with the right foot, moved quickly to the left, hit from outside and goal. Technically, in short, he is … a lot of stuff and on the pitch he conveys a feeling of great elegance, with and without the ball. See also They reveal video of the accident that left the champion cyclist with a concussion

ONLY OVER 180 CM — Of course, there is much more behind his choice (the result of many reports from the 007 Inter fans), not just his left foot. In the midfield Inzaghi has no one who reaches 180 centimeters in height, while Lazar reaches 184. It’s not… Milinkovic-Savic on high balls, but he still makes himself heard because during his two years at Udinese he built up muscle and the habit of not losing interest in the defensive phase and in the aerial game as happened when he was younger.

guaranteed future — The twenty-one year old Samardzic is also an investment for the future, like Thuram, Bisseck and Frattesi. He can be a cornerstone of Inter for several years, but unlike the French and the German is immediately ready for use. Let’s explain better: Lilian’s son comes from the Bundesliga, Bisseck from the Danish championship, while Samardzic arrived in Friuli in 2021. In short, he has “handled” Serie A for two seasons and will not need specific lessons to get to know his opponents and our football. See also Daniel Martínez is now the best Colombian in the UCI ranking

INSERTION MIDDLE — Furthermore, the German naturalized Serbian has a characteristic that the other full backs, Barella, Frattesi, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan, have, namely the ability to enter the goal area. In Inzaghi’s football it is a very important skill and the Piacenza coach can allow him to make a qualitative leap in his career. Certainly, however, the former Lazio coach will have to add something… to add something to Lazar who is born as an attacking midfielder and who at Inter, as has already happened to Mkhitaryan, will have to transform himself into left midfielder, above all to carry out his duties in the not possession.