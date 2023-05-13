It is common sense to say that you need to start saving early so that you can enjoy a stable old age without financial constraints. However, due to a series of factors such as economic crises, job insecurity, loss of rights and the purchasing power of wages, the realization of the common idea in previous generations of achieving stability at 30 or even 40 years of age has become increasingly increasingly difficult.

However, if the dream of stability does not materialize in the planned time, this does not mean that it should be abandoned. Each one can pursue their dreams by adopting behaviors that help them achieve financial stability. In this sense, financial education comes into play.

“The behavioral issue is a decisive factor in achieving financial stability. To give you an idea, indebtedness among the group that earns between three and five salaries reached 77.8% and for those with income above 10 salaries reached the index of 75.3% in the last PEIC survey, released on the 4th of May, by the National Confederation of Commerce. These data indicate that the issue goes beyond income, it is in habits and consumption patterns”, says financial educator Simone Sgarbi.

“When I was young, I imagined that at 40 years of age I would already have my whole life resolved, just enjoying my achievements”, he reports. However, that is not what happened. “I reached the age of 40 in debt, lost in various aspects of my personal and professional life. The feeling of failure hit hard,” she says.

Sgarbi says that, when talking to university students at lectures, it is very common for her to hear that they believe they will already be in a more comfortable financial situation after the age of 30. “When I ask what that is, they list consumer goods like home, car, cell phones and travel, but rarely does anyone talk about financial security or have a clear project to invest in the long term to achieve these goals”.

financial guidelines

The process of financial education requires a change in habits and the development of goals and the means to achieve them. “In order to invest well, you need to answer the questions ‘what is the purpose of this investment?’ and ‘how long do I want to keep it?’”, argues Reinaldo Domingos, president of the Brazilian Association of Financial Education Professionals (Abefin).

Domingos adopts the DSOP methodology (diagnose, dream, budget and save) and says that the great difficulty is creating a budget that prioritizes these wants and needs at the same time. “The person who only thinks about the long term does not live in the present and the person who only thinks about the short term will never have sustainable longevity. Thus, those who think about all the deadlines at the same time will always be motivated and making sure that their resources are previously allocated before they are spent”.

According to him, it is especially important for those who are over 40 years old to abandon the dynamic “earn, spend, if there is something left over, and if not, seek credit”.

“What I recommend is this: you earn the money; then comes the short, medium and long term dreams; then needs (retirement, for example); the installments that I have already taken; then the financial reserves I need to make; and in last place comes everyday expenses (bills, food, clothes, education, etc.). We must have a budget that prioritizes what we came to Earth to do, which is to be happy and fulfill our dreams”.

For Sgarbi, the first action to be able to save money and plan financially is to make a detailed budget of expenses, starting with bank statements and credit card bills for the last three months, for example, and separating expenses by categories. After that, all fixed accounts must be renegotiated and practical actions to reduce variable accounts must be listed.

At this moment, it is important to create sources of extra income, thinking about the skills and relationship network that the person has and, if even so, he cannot find space to invest, it is because the individual is living beyond his capabilities, being necessary to “take a step forward”. backwards” by lowering their standard of living or increasing their income.

“It is important to always live one step below what your salary would allow, as this makes room for the person to invest in creating an emergency reserve and in ways to achieve the long-awaited stability”, she says.

Health care

The older people get, the more health care they need. “Therefore, when it comes to health, it is essential to have emergency reserves of at least three to six minimum wages that allow you to have liquidity quickly (Selic, savings, daily CDB, for example) in case a need arises”, warns the president from Abefin.

Sgarbi says that when her father got sick, she didn’t have the resources to help him and thought she had hit “rock bottom”. “I just thought about what I had done with my life. Therefore, the emergency reserve is very important for these moments, as well as being up to date with the INSS and having a health plan. Insurance for personal accidents and serious illnesses are also tools that provide greater peace of mind at these times, ”she concludes.