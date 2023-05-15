“Ladies, don’t let anyone tell you you’re past your peak!” said actress Michelle Yeoh (60) emotionally when she received her Oscar earlier this year. A slogan we’ve heard before: age is just a number, you’re only as old as you feel, blah blah. Old age and decay are part of life, but Yeoh’s words resonate more strongly than ever thanks to the phenomenon flat age.

Writer Sarah Meuleman interprets major cultural shifts in this series by means of small, striking phenomena.

Hedonistic, self-confident, tech-savvy: today’s elderly have a vitality and zest for life unparalleled by previous generations, and they seem determined never to age. At least, not the way they saw it with their own parents. They want to prove that the second half of life need not be fundamentally different from the first: in designer jeans, they run through the woods on sneakers with arch supports, listening to songs on their iPods that are also on their grandchild’s playlist.

Vertically oriented

By making radically different choices, these care flat agers ensure that the characteristics of youth culture today no longer become oriented laterally, but vertically. In other words, youth no longer belongs to a number, but is a universal institution. You can stay youthful until you’re 100 or not be youthful for a lifetime.

It is no coincidence that this ‘horizontal age’ is now being embraced. To quote a famous baby boomer: ‘It’s the economy, stupid!’ People over sixty were once disqualified as consumers: languishing behind the geraniums, sipping their hot chocolate, they were no longer interesting as a target group. How different it is now: the elderly travel freely, buy the latest gadgets and invest massively in both luxury and self-care. Chances are grandma has an Instagram account. The fastest growing group of gym subscribers? Over-sixties.

As a company, you have to be careful to seduce baby boomers because they hate being approached at their age. Not demographic, but psychographic characteristics are becoming increasingly prominent in communication strategies and advertising campaigns. This makes the distinction between the age groups more diffuse, the affinity between like-minded people of each age increases and the number, yes Yeoh, becomes less significant.

Is flat age no denial of what awaits us all? Agony wrapped in cool sneakers?

Only: what is left of the wisdom of the years with that flattened age? Experience and seniority hardly play a role anymore. Isn’t it more powerful to proudly display every stage of life, including limitations? Is flat age no denial of what awaits us all? Agony wrapped in cool sneakers?

Now I’m ‘wise’ enough to approach that question shamelessly pragmatically. Aging, especially as a woman, is not easy: you are inevitably judged by your age. Older men remain visible in the media: actors like Sean Connery can be super sexy well beyond sixty. Actresses like Brigitte Bardot, on the other hand, have a hard time. So I refuse to question whether the horizontal hype is courageous or ludicrous. It seems endlessly nicer to go gray in a society where age is not a number, but a mindset. I look forward to the elderly with piercings and octogenarian talk show hosts. Beat that number flat!