Amom Mandel (Citizenship) had more than 288,000 votes and will be one of the youngest congressmen in the Chamber of Deputies

The elected federal deputy Amom Mandel (Citizenship), 21 years old, the most voted in the State of Amazonas, will reach the Chamber of Deputies as one of the youngest federal deputies of the new legislature. For him, age is justa number” and a possible “preconception” from older deputies.

Elected in 2020 as councilor of Manaus (AM) at the age of 19, Mandel says that he also faced questions about his age, but that he was one of the most productive representatives of the legislature in the Amazonian capital.

“Prejudice is always broken based on the breach of expectation. And if today, congressmen may have a prejudice regarding my age, they will certainly have a drop in expectations when they have contact with the work we do“speaks the elected congressman.

The youngest elected federal deputy is Ícaro de Valmir (PL-SE), who is months younger and is also 21 years old. Besides him, Lula da Fonte (PP-PE) is 21, but like Amom Mandel, he is months older.

About the more than 288,000 votes he received, Mandel says it was a positive surprise. “We had almost 25% of the votes of the population of the Amazonian capital“, it says.

In an interview with Power 360, the elected deputy said that his main banner in the Chamber is sustainable development, mainly focused on his State. Mandel also stated that he will do a hard job of inspecting the actions of the Executive and the Chamber itself, like what he does in Manaus.

Businessman and activist, the elected congressman said he will have an independent term, whether Jair Bolsonaro (PL) or Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is the new president.

Regarding the Manaus Free Trade Zone, Mandel said that the industrial park is a tool to protect the Amazon rainforest and that he will defend it.

“The presence of industries ends up preventing other types of economic activities that would be harmful to our region and consequently to all of Brazil and the world.“, he says.

Defender of institutions that represent indigenous peoples, the elected deputy intends to defend that they are more heard and receive greater attention.

“I hope the decisions are fairer both in the STF and in the National Congress“, said.

Watch the full interview:

PSDB-CITIZENSHIP

Ammon Mandel said that the federation between the 2 parties, which will have to last until 2026, is still a matter”pending” for him.

“I have no affinity with PSDB members“, said. The elected deputy said that with his expressive vote he hopes to have an open dialogue with the national executive of Citizenship, but that this has not materialized since his victory on October 2.

“We had proportionately more votes than other candidates in their respective states. I hope to have access to the national executive of the party, which had few elected federal deputies, for an open dialogue“, said Mandel.