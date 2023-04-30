Study uses IBGE data that indicate that 6 out of 10 Brazilians are overweight

A survey by FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) indicates that age, socioeconomic conditions and lack of physical activity are the main factors associated with the prevalence of obesity in Brazil. The most recent data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) indicate that 6 out of 10 Brazilians are overweight. The obesity rate in the country currently stands at 20.1%.

FGV researchers carried out a projection on the evolution of obesity in Brazil and found that, if the disease continues at the current growth rate, it will, in 2030, reach 24.5% of the population. Within this growth rate, according to the study, parts of society are more vulnerable.

The survey used data from the National Health Survey and the Family Budget Survey, both from the IBGE. Despite the belief that obesity is associated with the consumption of certain foods, the analysis indicates this factor as little relevant, while lifestyle and work mode, as well as living in urban areas, increase the probability of being overweight.

LOW INCOME

Even though obesity has grown in rich and poor countries, the study found that there is an imbalance between consumption and caloric expenditure in low-income populations.

Also according to the data, some reasons that point to greater vulnerability in this part of society are related to access to cheaper, nutrient-poor foods with high caloric density.

In addition, low education limits access to nutritional information, impacting the eating habits of this population, complements the research.

CHILD OBESITY

The study warns that childhood obesity is directly associated with the prevalence of the disease throughout life. “This relationship is much more ingrained than most individuals realize, starting from breastfeeding.”

According to the survey, there are indications that the hormones present in breast milk contribute to the baby’s satiety and that this may be a strategy to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as obesity itself.

“In this scenario, the early interruption of breastfeeding and the way of life associated with means of transport, added to a high sedentary lifestyle, are some of the multidimensional causes that contribute to childhood obesity”.

AGING

The risk of developing chronic obesity usually increases as the individual gets older – the disease affects about 6% of the population among children and adolescents, points out the survey. “However, once obesity is established in youth, it is very difficult to reverse this situation until adulthood.”

The study points to an even greater prevalence of obesity among women, despite the prevalence of overweight being higher among men. Data from the PNS (Pesquisa Nacional em Saúde) indicate a rate of 22% of obesity in women and 18% in men, while the rate of overweight in men is 39% and in women 34%.

The FGV points out, however, that obesity among women is not usually as serious as it is among men, since weight gain in men is linked to the abdomen region and the possibility of cardiovascular diseases.

OTHER DISEASES

Research also links obesity to other diseases. The prevalence of hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol, for example, is twice as high in obese people. The numbers indicate 41.5%, 13.4% and 21.7% for the increased chance of obese people developing each of these diseases, respectively.

In addition, respiratory diseases such as asthma or bronchitis are more frequent among people considered obese (5.9%) than among people with normal weight (4.7%). The same occurs with conditions related to mobility, such as arthritis and spinal or back problems, which respectively affect 11.3% and 24.9% of this portion of the population.

FOOD

According to the study, consumption of legumes such as beans and peas and oilseeds such as peanuts and chestnuts is associated with lower chances of weight gain. According to the FGV, the consumption of the classic Brazilian dish, consisting of rice and beans, does not pose a risk of weight gain. Another Brazilian custom, barbecue, is associated with striking effects on overweight and obesity, especially when associated with lack of exercise and alcohol consumption.

With information from Brazil Agency