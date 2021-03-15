NOBODY is certain as to how many British people living in Spain once served in the UK armed services, with one estimate putting the figure at something like 30,000.

Pictured above is Sarah Byrne with her husband Aiden (who sadly passed away in September last year) and her son Paul at the 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony in Westhaven Bay, Tenerife.

Certainly, it is common for Age in Spain to come across veterans (of all ages) and their families as part of its work to support British people in the process of becoming resident in Spain.

For instance, on Tenerife, our Regional Co-ordinator is supporting the widow of an ex Royal Engineer with the process of exchanging her green residency certificate for the new TIE.

In another example, Age in Spain’s Support Co-ordinator picked up the case of someone who had served in the armed forces and was acting as a carer for his mother.

We were able to give information and support about his residency status alongside making links for the family with a military charity, and with the Spanish system, to make sure they get the support they need and are entitled to.

Age in Spain has a longstanding relationship with the network of great services organizations both here and in the UK, as well as working with individual veterans.

That is why we have agreed with the other organizations delivering the United Kingdom Nationals Support Fund (UKNSF) in Spain that we will be a single point of contact for veterans and their families who need help with the residency process.

For any UK national who was legally living in Spain by 31 December 2020 there is still time to apply for residency in Spain under the UK’s Withdrawal Agreement.

Now veterans and their families, can contact Age In Spain to access free UKNSF support.

Simply email [email protected] or call +34 932 20 97 41 We’re here to help!