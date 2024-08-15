The most recent survey The Pew Research Center puts numbers to the long and complex relationship between the two North American nations, and reveals the change in opinion of Americans regarding their southern neighbor: 60% have a negative view of Mexico compared to 37% who express a positive perception. In the case of Mexicans, the opposite is true. 61% of those surveyed have a favorable position toward the United States, while 33% do not.

It seems that former President Donald Trump’s anti-Mexico rhetoric has had a significant effect on public opinion because the same study carried out in 2017 – when the Republican had only been in the White House for a year – showed that 65% of Americans liked Mexico and 29% did not. Curiously, this same percentage was that of Mexicans who had a favorable opinion of their neighbor at that time. think tank The person in charge of the study has clarified that the change in the methodology of the same (previously it was done by telephone and now it is carried out online) means that the results of the current survey and the one carried out seven years ago are not “directly comparable”.

Young people have a better opinion of Mexico

The survey also reveals changes in perception between countries based on age and political affiliation. 48% of Americans under 30 have a favorable opinion of Mexico, but the number drops to 25% among those over 65. Of Latinos born in the United States, only 53% view Mexico positively, as do 30% of non-Hispanic white Americans.

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance speaks during a campaign event alongside Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia, August 3, 2024. Megan Varner (REUTERS)

There are also large differences between parties. Fifty-two percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents have a favorable view of Mexico, compared with 22 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. The Pew Research Center notes that views of Mexico have become more negative among Americans of both parties since 2017.

Border control and irregular immigration

As expected, Americans are more critical than Mexicans of their government’s performance in handling the huge wave of migrants who have arrived at the border in recent years to request asylum. Eighty-three percent of them think the White House is doing a bad job in this regard, but half think it is even worse. In the case of Mexicans, 52% also think the Biden administration is not being diligent enough in this matter. The survey was conducted before illegal crossings reached their lowest levels in four years.

U.S. Border Patrol agents stand guard near one of the border walls separating Tijuana and San Diego, California. Gregory Bull (AP)

Likewise, the highest educational and income strata in both countries condemn the US government’s handling of the border. However, when it comes to parties, Republicans are more severe than Democrats when judging what has happened in the last four years (92% and 76%, respectively). In Mexico, Morena supporters and the opposition also have similar opinions to their neighbors, but when it comes to judging President López Obrador’s handling of the border, two-thirds of American adults say that the Mexican government is doing a bad job, and 48% think that the result is really bad. Meanwhile, 38% of Mexicans disapprove of what their government has done on the border in the last six years, and only 9% consider that the result has been very poor.

On Joe Biden and Donald Trump

This is where a slight change in the perception of Mexicans has occurred. If during the Trump Administration nine out of ten were against the construction of the border wall and 93% distrusted the former president’s policies, with Biden six out of ten say they have little or no confidence in him, but even today 86% of Mexicans reject Trump. It should be noted that the survey was conducted before Biden gave up reelection.