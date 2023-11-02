Age | A 102-year-old first appeared in the golf simulator in Espoo – “I’m a sportsman, definitely”

Eero Blåfield is almost as old as independent. He guesses lifestyle, exercise and socializing as the secret to a long life: “Not staying inside the four walls”. Now the Espoo native is interested in playing golf.

This one was supposed to be the first time the 102-year-old Eero Blåfield tries golf.

It soon becomes clear that the body, which has become rigid, no longer bends to the swing. It would be difficult to push it from a wheelchair.

But look he can. Blåfield is a hard-working bench athlete, always has been.

So, Blåfield watches mesmerized as the woodman of Indoor Golf in Espoo’s Tapiola Kauko Helttunen hit the ball against the canvas.

Helttunen chooses a solid bat for the opening shot.

“It’s quite a lump,” Blåfield wonders.

Helttunen prepares, and soon there is a clear crack when the bat hits the ball.

“Well, now it started to bang.”

in Finland it is still quite extraordinary to live to be over a hundred years old. Especially as a man.

According to Statistics Finland, there were a total of 1,102 people over 100 years old at the end of 2022. Of these, 949 are women and 153 are men.

The numbers have been growing all the time.

Blåfield lives a very active life for his age:

Once a day, he visits Robert’s Coffee in the Sello shopping center near his home to have coffee and meet friends.

Every week he goes to events for war veterans. From time to time, Blåfield also cheers on IFK Helsinki’s games, as he is one of the club’s oldest supporters. HS wrote From Blåfield’s ladle fan in September.

Although life is social and active, physical activities have remained.

The most beloved sport of all, badminton, died at the age of 90. It still hurts.

“I’m a sports guy, definitely.”

“What are these little holes in this ball for?”, Blåfield wonders about the golf ball.

When Blåfield was born in Porvoo in 1921, the world was completely different. The first president of newly independent Finland was Kaarlo Juho Ståhlberg. Porvook was just a small town of just over 6,000 inhabitants.

Sometime in the 1930s, the Blåfield family moved from Porvoo to Helsinki.

Sports began to play a significant role in Blåfield’s life:

After school days, he liked to go swimming in the Yrjönkatu swimming hall, the only one in Finland at the time.

Football and ice skating also interested me, and especially the skating rink in Töölö, built on the Väinämöinen field, attracted me in my free time.

Blåfield was considered a passionate fan of HIFK even before the wars.

“That’s when I got interested in ice hockey. Ice hockey only after the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink was built.”

They wars. They interrupted the young man’s life for many years.

Blåfield was just shopping at Stockmann’s department store when he heard a terrible bang. Soon after, the sounds of an airplane could be heard.

The Soviet Union had started bombing Helsinki without a declaration of war, completely unexpectedly. It was November 30 in 1939. The Winter War broke out.

Blåfield ended up participating in all three wars. During the Winter War, he worked at the Helsinki armory, in the Continuation War he fought at the front as a machine gunner, and in the Lapland War he was in the supply forces.

“That winter war was pretty terrible. It was snowing and cold. There wasn’t enough weaponry,” Blåfield recalls.

Wars have been thought about much later. Many times the life was hanging on by such a thin thread. Many brothers in arms fell.

You still can’t go into the dark forest of Blåfield without being reminded of the war.

“War would never ring again.”

Eero Blåfield is a veteran of three wars. Today, he likes to read literature about wars.

Wars after Blåfield started his actual working career.

For a long time, he was the sales promotion manager of the Fazer confectionery factory, but he had time to do a lot more.

Blåfield bought a semi-detached house for his family from Vartiokylä sometime in the 1960s. It was a nice place. Life was wonderful anyway: there was a wife and a little daughter.

Later, when Blåfield was widowed, he was still lucky enough to find a new spouse.

In recent years, Blåfield has lived in Leppävaara, Espoo. He lives alone, but he is not lonely, because “people like the mud of the sea” help him. Food is brought to the home, and there is also cleaning help.

Exercise has kept the man fit.

“I wouldn’t have managed without exercise, it has been very important. Exercise is such a good stress reliever and a counterbalance to work that requires a lot of thought,” says Blåfield.

If any reasons should be defined for old age, according to Blåfield, they would be healthy lifestyles and exercise.

“And above all, communication with others. That you don’t stay inside the four walls. There must be human contacts.”

Kauko Helttunen (right) shows Eero Blåfield how the golf simulator works. A hundred years ago, there were no such devices: "Not even there," says Blåfield.

Now Helttunen, playing virtual golf, has reached the green. The canvas shows palm trees and sandbars.

“It was close,” Blåfield says when Helttusen’s ball goes around the hole.

Helttunen says that golf is a social sport. It would be boring to play alone.

“After all, all sports are a kind of public relations. Human nature comes out quickly in sports,” says Blåfield.

“And my friends who play golf always say that there was so much movement on the course again.”

Blåfield has had an electrified wheelchair for three or four years. It allows you to move freely in the streets and shopping centers of Leppävaara in the summer.

In colder weather, he needs a taxi to help him. Fortunately, a permanent driver has been found, Tero.

For the sporty for the man, life tied to a chair has been learning. Exercise was so important for a long time.

“How can I say it. Yes, it limits the activity. Maybe otherwise I could live a much more lively life if I could just go.”

However, you can get out of the house with the help of a wheelchair.

For example, at the Presidential Palace for a celebration for veterans in December 2022. The president himself there Sauli Niinistö sat next to Blåfield for a chat.

“It wasn’t exciting at all.”

Has Blåfield already found the purpose of life?

“Quite a strange question,” he says first.

“Probably staying alive.”

Then Blåfield digs out his smartphone from his breast pocket and calls Tero.

Now might be a good time to go back home.