‘The integrated strategic intervention document for the inclusion of children, adolescents and young people with diabetes in school, educational and training contexts in order to protect their right to care, health, education and a better quality of life”, promoted in 2013 by Agd Italia, coordination between the Italian associations of young people with diabetes, in collaboration with the ministries of Health and Education, “is ten years old but its real implementation is necessary because its acceptance on the territory is still unfinished and not homogeneous national level, too often leaving the process of integration in uncertainty”. This is what emerged in a press conference in the Senate, promoted by Agd Italia in collaboration with the Obesity and Diabetes Parliamentary Intergroup.

The type 1 diabetes that most affects children and adolescents is type 1. under 18. The incidence rate of juvenile diabetes is constantly increasing and the age of diagnosis is increasingly precocious. In therapeutic management, a decisive role is played by the family, as well as by the diabetes team, but the role of school staff is also very important.

The strategic document – the note continues – provides the intervention procedures for the administration of drugs at school through the definition of a care pathway; the protocols relating to the inclusion of children, adolescents and young people in school; emergency management information. A path model that coordinates the family, NHS in its articulations (pediatric diabetes service, free choice pediatrician, general practitioner), school, associations for helping young people with diabetes, voluntary organizations, local authorities. And in the school environment, alongside the teaching and non-teaching staff, the figure of the school manager emerges, fundamental in coordinating the conditions of protection of the child with respect to his full integration and guarantee of the right to health. To date – the note details – there are about 70% of the Regions in which there is a memorandum of understanding on the matter. However, there is still a lot to be done to make the provisions of the document operational throughout the country.

“The right to study and the right to health represent a priority that must be protected without hesitation – declares Senator Daniela Sbrollini, Vice President of the X Senate Commission and President of the Obesity and Diabetes Parliamentary Intergroup – The document represents a point of reference that needs to be implemented. It’s time to bring together all the actors involved in the interest of our children, teenagers and young people with diabetes, ensuring the same guarantees throughout the national territory. This is a central objective for the Intergroup and it must be for politics as a whole”.

“The fight against this silent epidemic – adds Roberto Pella, president of the Intergroup and vicar vice president of Anci – must be a political priority, a message that we have just recently wanted to affirm with a screening initiative aimed at deputies and held in Montecitorio. And that of juvenile diabetes, together with the theme of full school integration, constitutes an even stronger priority because young people are the present and the future of our actions”.

“The experience of these ten years – declares Giovanni Lamenza, president of Agd Italia – in the incomplete implementation of this model, has brought out the crucial role that figures such as above all that of the school manager can play, as the real engine of this path. It is appropriate to promote the centrality of this role, its prerogatives of coordinating the process, capable of responding to the need for adequate scholastic integration”