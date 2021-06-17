Yesterday’s historic Agcom resolution, which gives precise directions to the Italian sector of measurement and survey of both television and digital editorial audiences (text here), is welcomed by Carlo Noseda, president of IAB Italia, the reference association of digital adv with 200 partners including agencies, investing companies, publishers and AD tech.





Read also

“Being an expression of the world of digital investments – explains Noseda to Adnkronos -, we believe that there must be great uniformity in measurement, in order to give standards common to all. Since the world of OTCs, which we know to be decidedly cumbersome, tends to many cases even to self-measure – he adds -, this gives investors great uncertainty and difficulty of comparison for one investment or the other. We had discouraged the idea that another measurement system was born to add to the one in place, then we are happy with this resolution and we believe that if we can all work together for a single system, the market will benefit enormously“, points out.

So from now on will the advertising arena be unified among the media? “This – replies the president of IAB Italia – is what we should try to achieve today. Because – he explains with an example – if you watch content on television and the same content is then fragmented and spread on the network, seen on Youtube at after five days, it is fair to count that view exactly as that of television. Today – continues Noseda – everything is counted in a different way and it is also difficult to evaluate the effectiveness of an investment. So what Agcom suggests is a clear direction, now we need to implement it all together“. Agcom’s resolution, adds Noseda,” is also downstream of what happened with the assembly of Upa (with the ‘cold fusion’, then skipped, Audiweb-Audipress, ed.) Where in the end it stopped all that was about to be born. We were worried because something would be born once again antagonistic to an existing system, therefore yet another system of measurement “.

Could the resolution somehow help the surveys in the ‘cookieless’ period that is about to arrive? “I would tend not to put the two things together because cookies are more about profiling the advertising message, therefore the ability to direct it to the right people. This instead is more of an audience measurement system. Cookies are not a simple game. , they are two different games – both extremely important – but I wouldn’t put them together “, he concludes.

Internet beats TV, in 2020 it is the first advertising medium

The note from IAB Italia

“Reiterating the centrality and importance of measurement systems for a balanced development of the media sector and of the digital economy in general”, IAB Italia “intends to express its satisfaction with the guideline on the subject of surveying the audience ratings published today by Agcom “, reads a note commenting on the resolution issued today by IAB Italia. “IAB Italia, in particular, shares both the overall approach of the provision and the detailed indications for its future implementation which are completely aligned with the wish expressed by the association on May 26th for the creation of measurement systems based on the maximum convergence and comparability of the means and on the widest representativeness of all the operators in the supply chain “.

“We totally agree with the guidelines expressed by Agcom – declared Carlo Noseda – which not only confirm the central role of digital in the integration of the measurement of the various media but also the impossibility of ignoring the definition of a system of metrics. harmonized and coherent for the evaluation of user behaviors which are now increasingly cross-platform and cross-device “.

“Also in light of the technical and methodological discontinuities that will be caused in the surveys of digital audiences by the impossibility of continuing to use third-party cookies – the note continues -, Agcom’s recommendation to all actors is also totally acceptable. of the supply chain to the development of collaborative models for the sharing of first-party data and for the sharing of measurement assets “.

“The changes we are witnessing both on the technological front and in media consumption will make audience measurements even more relevant in the coming months to redefine the competitive equilibrium of the market – continues Noseda -. As IAB Italia, we hope that all components of the market collaborate in the best possible way so that the measurement systems represent a rebalancing factor of dominant positions and position rents which – over the years – have also been built on the basis of self-referential approaches and not fully independent and transparent surveys “.

“IAB Italia, thanks to its international network which also extends to the countries mentioned as benchmark in the Agcom provision, reaffirms its broader willingness to collaborate with other associations and sector authorities to facilitate the rapid implementation of the indications contained in the deed of To this end, it will ask for a first meeting with UPA in the coming days to provide a contribution to identifying the most appropriate implementation solutions “, concludes the note.