AGCOM: the news regarding the telephone numbers with all the telephone operators currently in circulation arrive. The new rules must be observed by the user in case of portability of his number from one operator to another. This new law comes directly from new rules given byAGCOM and will concern the prevention of identity theft and personal data that in recent times are becoming popular among the bad guys. From 7 November these new rules will apply, but there is time until the 14th of the same month to comply. He is giving an example ho.mobile which is immediately implementing the new rules described below.

To make the change of operator must be the same holder of the SIM, with a lot of verification to whom the SIM in question is really registered. At the same time a request will be made for check for the tax code and verification of correspondence. In addition to this, it must be up and running; in case of theft, loss or problems with the card, a change or replacement must be requested by the current operator before proceeding with the operator’s passage. In case of theft or loss, moreover, it will be complaint is required.

AGCOM shows the rules to be respected

You will have to present an identity or identification document, a copy of the tax code (health card) and a copy of the old SIM. In addition, a transfer of the residual credit must necessarily take place. It is not known whether the old operator will go to block € 1.00 or € 2.00 for the service offered; this varies according to the situation and cannot be predicted with certainty.

Also iliad is moving towards the new rules, going to remove the digital signature and sending an OTP code to the number at which the operator change must be made. The code in question will arrive via SMS and the user must communicate to the operator the code to be entered in the terminal. Once inserted, it will have the same function as the previous digital signature.