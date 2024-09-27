Agatha everywhere It premiered on September 18, 2024 and is currently in its episode 3, which mentioned the great villain Mephisto, the devil of Marvel; which shocked the fans, who are now very excited and impatient to know the future that the character will have in the MCU and if we will see him in the current Disney Plus series.

As you may remember, it is not the first time that Mephisto has reached everyone’s lips talking about a Marvel series for Disney Plus, since during almost all the series that were trained in the COVID-19 pandemic, that is, Loki, What If and WandaVision (especially the latter); The appearance of the character was quite rumored and this the directors of Agatha everywhere They know it well, because this resource brought more viewers to the program.

“On these shows, a lot of times there’s something that’s both a joke, a wink, and a wink, and actually has something legitimate underneath. As we all know, Mephisto is a character who is very involved in Agatha’s story. I mean, people have to watch, but we’re always playing to the audience that way” commented Jac Schaeffer, the director of the series.

Also, Schaeffer commented the following: “There was a lot of reflection. That’s a great way to put it: your shadow. Agatha is not a character who is going to be in anyone’s shadow. So this is emphatically Agatha Harkness’s show, however, we’re in the WandaVision corner of the universe, so Wanda’s legacy has threads in this narrative. But, yes, it’s about Agatha. It’s about her journey, it’s about the truth about her, and that’s very much our focus with the show.“.

Fans are also waiting to know another of the mysteries, we will see Wanda, Scarlett Witch; return from his supposed death in this series, many things point to yes, but in any case, what will we see first, Mephisto, Wanda or both of them?

Agatha Everywhere: When is episode 4 coming out?

He fourth episode of Agatha everywhere will be out on Wednesday October 2nd of 2024, the fifth on October 9 and so on every Wednesday until reaching Halloween with its ninth chapter, where the end of the series will be precisely on Halloween.

The episodes They are premiering at 7:00 PM in Central Mexicoso we recommend that you prepare a delicious dinner, popcorn, and enjoy this series that although it had little promise seems to be giving something to talk about, we’ll see how it goes with the reception from the fans when the series ends on October 30.

Tell us, what do you think of the third episode of Agatha everywhere? have you already seen it? Do you think we will see Mephisto soon in the MCU or in the series?