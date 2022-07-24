The series Agatha: Coven of Chaos she showed up at San Diego Comic-Con, also revealing a release period (not too close unfortunately). In fact, the series will arrive in streaming during thewinter 2023in more than a year.

The series will tell the story of Agathaa character we met during WandaVision and that immediately drove the fans crazy. We just have to find out what will happen to the character, after the finale of the Scarlet Witch series.

