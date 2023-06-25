One of Marvel’s most anticipated Disney+ shows is Agatha: Coven of Chaos and the recent addition of Aubrey Plaza to the cast has only increased interest in the series. Plaza recently opened up about his role and how much he’s enjoying the character in an interview with THR. She also said that in her opinion the series offers the “Most Sophisticated” Marvel Material Out There.

“Coven of Chaos was so much fun. I really wanted to work with Kathryn Hahn, I think she’s really great,” he said Plaza. “And without saying anything specific, I had a blast. I loved my character too and I think it’s the most sophisticated Marvel material there is. So, it was nice to get into that world with those particular people.”

L’Agatha of Hahn she has quickly become a favorite character in WandaVision and fans are thrilled to see her return to the small screen in Coven of Chaos. “I love her so much. I love witches. I feel like this is exactly the part I should be playing at this stage in my life,” Hahn said, “and I have to tell you, we have the sexiest coven on the planet on this show. I can’t see longing for all of you to see this coven.”

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha in Wandavision

