The Blazing Griffin and Metroids game is now available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case. The team also released a launch trailer which you can see below.
The video presents the case at the heart of the adventure: Poirot he was charged with escorting the painting of the Penitent Magdalene from the Continent to London. Of course, not everything goes right and, once in the museum, the painting is stolen. Poirot, with the support of Hastings – historical shoulder of the novels – begins to investigate while the crimes accumulate.
Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case, details from our review
We remind you that we have already published ours Agatha Christie review – Hercule Poirot: The London Case, in which we explained to you what are the strengths of the game and what are its weaknesses. In principle, the story is interesting and until the end it is not clear exactly what happened.
At the same time, however, there are some novelty “adventures” which do not fully affect and which slow down the pace of the game compared to the previous chapter, The First Cases. Also, some technical limitations are now more visible for some graphic choices. For all the details, read our full review of Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case.
#Agatha #Christie #Hercule #Poirot #London #Case #launch #trailer #confirms #availability
Leave a Reply