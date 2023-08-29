The Blazing Griffin and Metroids game is now available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case. The team also released a launch trailer which you can see below.

The video presents the case at the heart of the adventure: Poirot he was charged with escorting the painting of the Penitent Magdalene from the Continent to London. Of course, not everything goes right and, once in the museum, the painting is stolen. Poirot, with the support of Hastings – historical shoulder of the novels – begins to investigate while the crimes accumulate.