To make ainvestigative graphic adventure for it to be even vaguely enjoyable three things are needed: a mystery compelling, gods puzzles or some not-so-obvious clues, and some twist placed at the right times. There’s no need for sensational, never-before-seen stories, but you shouldn’t leave too many things to chance.

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case is the second chapter of the saga created by the guys at Blazin Griffinwho seem to have a certain passion for detective stories and mysteries, given that they have not only dedicated themselves to the adventures of the famous Belgian detective, but have given us products such as Murder Mystery Machine. But let’s proceed in order and discover this second adventure together in our review.

Young Hercule and a mysterious painting

Like any mystery, everything starts from a seemingly simple task, but which becomes more and more complicated. A very young man Hercule Poirot heads to London on board a ferry, with the task of protect a precious painting. A noble (and spoiled) passenger complains about the porter who dropped her suitcase, and from there the drama begins: he lost his precious cigarette case, a family heirloom. This apparently silly pretext will seem to end with the docking in London, but all this will lead to something much more serious: on the very day of the opening of the exhibition the painting of Mary Magdalene, which Poirot was supposed to keep, is stolen. To make matters worse, a murder is around the corner.

We prefer not to reveal too much about the plot, but just think that these events have as their main setting dear old London, which with its slightly dusty atmosphere makes mysterious even the most noble and frivolous event.

As in every detective story, the characters and their relationships are the key to the mystery. We are immediately introduced to a slew of men and women, with their truths, their lies and moments of weakness that will be exploited by our trusted detective in order to solve the case. The game is subtitled in Italian And fully dubbed into Englishwith particular attention to accents and slightly theatrical acting (it is no coincidence that we are in the Land of the Bard).

Although I am a fan of Italian dubbing, also due to personal deformation, English voices tend to embellish the atmospherehighlighting the contrasts between accents, particularly that of Poirot and other non-English-speaking characters, such as Madame Anastasia.

Child’s play (too much…)

We agree that graphic adventures don’t necessarily have to be extremely complex, but it’s clear that some titles are more suitable for “veterans” of the genrewhile others are dedicated to those who want something simpler or who are only now approaching this wonderful category of video games.

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case certainly aims to simplicity, to puzzles to solve in a short time. The game seems to want to accompany the gamer, sometimes taking him directly by the hand making almost all solutions obvious. This isn’t necessarily a problem, but despite its simplicity there are times when we will find ourselves at click randomly on scenarios or objects to analyze, which is not always pleasant.

The real attraction of the gameplay is the mind maps. After having meticulously analyzed the crime scenes, having spoken with the characters and interacted (always in a limited way) with the objects, we will put in order some ideas which, literally connecting the dots, will lead us to formulate some deductions. It won’t be a mechanism that you will passively put up with, but we will actually have to think about it.

All this makes the gameplay much more bizarre, but some elements can make it frustratingsuch as mechanisms that are too hidden in the map which will lead us to the aforementioned “click everywhere” and could only be unlocked after having formulated a certain deduction.

Step by step, you will unite all the pieces of this multifaceted mosaic which certainly has nothing to envy of the previous chapter, but which presents a series of technical limits in gameplay, and also from a graphic point of view.

“The eyes, what is it? That one is ruined!”

The environments full of objects are quite refined, but all this is contrasted by a series of notable graphic annoyances. It won’t be uncommon to see our Poirot stuck between two characters, who continues to walk on an imaginary treadmill. The movements awaken the nefarious memories of some adventures born way back in 2010, beautiful adventures but which if played now are particularly wooden.

But the biggest problem concerns the character design and animations. Almost all of them look like the same preset template, as if the developer had only used a male and a female model, changing only colors, hair and some facial features. Little variety and personality from an aesthetic point of view, with the exception of Poirot and a couple of main characters.

We have already said that the animations they are very woody, but those facials they are to say the least disastrous. It is not uncommon to hear the voice actor speak and see the Characters’ lips completely sealedor who move slightly, as if they were less talented ventriloquists.

In the moments in which they have decided to animate the movements of the mouth, they simply open and close their lips, transforming everyone into “talking frogs”.

In the end, the expressionless eyes make the characters particularly disturbing and the most dramatic scenes can be unintentionally comical.