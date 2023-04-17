Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case will be unveiled tomorrow, April 18, 2023, by Microids. This is what the well-known reveals in advance billbil-kun leakerwhich confirms both the release date and information such as price and PEGI.

According to the leaker, as you can see in the tweet below, Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case will be released on September 30, 2023 and will cost 26.99 euros. The PEGI is instead 12. In addition to the text, the tweet offers us the logo of the game.

Obviously what is reported is only for now a leak and not an official announcement, but billbil-kun is a well-known leaker and has always shared correct information on the gaming world, starting with PS Plus and Epic Games Store games, arriving at announcements of this type. We can therefore believe that even in this case he is not mistaken.

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case, we assume, will be similar to the previous Microids game dedicated to the Belgian detective: Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, released in 2021 and which we reviewed here.

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases is an isometric investigative game that asks us to explore environments, find clues and interrogate suspects. We’ll see if this new game unveiled by billbil-kun will be similar or if Microids is aiming for something completely different.